Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Donate Blood To Fight COVID-19

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are willing to share their blood to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Hanks said in a recent interview that he and Wilson want to donate their blood to research.

The actor said they will be giving blood to the places researching a possible vaccine, or as he likes to call it, the "Hank-ccine".

The couple spent their time being sick in quarantine in Australia, where they had been working.

According to CNN, Hanks explained that his wife had a tougher time when they were sick.

Hanks told reporters; "My wife Rita was a little worse off than me.

She had a very high temperature."