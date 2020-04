COVID-19 Patient Discharged After Weeks In Intensive Care Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:59s - Published now The patient is now heading to a rehab facility to continue her recovery. 0

COVID-19 Patient Discharged After Weeks In Intensive Care
ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY A HUGE CELEBRATION AT VIRTUA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL TODAY IN MOUNT HOLY AS COVID-19 PATIENT WAS DISCHARGED AFTER SPENDING WEEKS, IN INTENSIVE CARE. CHEERS AND APPLAUSE. WE ARE TOLD THAT PATIENT WAS RECENTLY TAKEN OFF A VENTILATOR AND NOW HEADED TO A REHAB FACILITY TO CONTINUE HER RECOVERY. CROWD OF THE NURSES, DOCTORS AND FIRST RESPONDERS, GAVE HER THIS VERY EMOTIONAL SEND OFF. THIS MEANS A WHOLE LOT I'M SURE TO THE FAMILY AND TO THE PATIENT BUT AS MUCH TO OUR EMPLOYEES BECAUSE THEY ARE WORKING TIRELESSLY, WORKING UNDER DIFFERENT SITUATIONS AND THEN THEY HAVE EVER AND THESE ARE THINGS I THINK LIGHT UP THEIR SPIRIT AND LIGHT UP THE WHOLE ORGANIZATION. AS OF LAST NIGHT THERE WERE ABOUT 6500 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED IN NEW JERSEY WITH COVID-19, ABOUT 480 WERE DISCHARGED





