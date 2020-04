RobertZone $APPL 🧐🧐🧐 🦠https://t.co/RZvTnNPYj6 18 minutes ago

Stansberry Research Apple $AAPL may delay the production of its new iPhone. https://t.co/g7MY1XELKB https://t.co/q9kvYmUIDT 21 minutes ago

James Mealing RT @tomwarren: iPhone 12 mass production reportedly delayed by around a month. We could be looking at iPhone 12 shortages later this year,… 41 minutes ago

Omar Apple reportedly delays iPhone 12 mass production by a month https://t.co/oAJDDc76oX via @Verge 48 minutes ago

Roaring Twenties RT @zeroheddge: Apple Plans To Delay iPhone Production Ramp, Will Produce 20% Fewer Units https://t.co/rO2kyWzThk 2 hours ago

Swifty The Arctic Fox The Verge: Apple reportedly delays iPhone 12 mass production by a month. https://t.co/NJ45p0p2za via @GoogleNews #Apple #iPhone12 2 hours ago

chris kelly RT @barronsonline: The report said Apple was pushing ahead with plans for four new iPhone models in three sizes: 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and… 2 hours ago