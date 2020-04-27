Saranac Thursdays canceled through July 15

Decide in two weeks....is the state can begin to reopen in some places.

New york state is on pause until at least may 15th.

If you are a saranac thursdays fan....you know that opening day would have been shortly after that.

But organizers have made the decision to delay the start of the season by several weeks.

It's a weekly event that draws thousands.

Neighbors and friends grab a beer, listen to music and catch up in the courtyard of the fx matt brewing company in west utica.

-- sometimes....shoulde r to shoulder.

The volunteers were sent an email saying saranac thursdays is cancelled through july 15th due to coronavirus.

The event is a fundraiser for the united way....and will certainly be impacted by the loss of approximately two months.

One