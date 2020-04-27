Coronavirus numbers by county: April 27, 2020

County director of health will release a new executive order and there are four new possible exposure sites.

Newschannel 2's jason powles is tracking the numbers for us and joins us live in studio...jay.

Kristen good evening..

Over the weekend the county announced 37 new cases and three deaths... today those numbers dropped dramatically... <change > oneida county executive anthony picente announced a new death today bringing the total to 15.

Just five new cases since sunday...the total is now 378./ <change > 29 people are hospitalized, 22 at mvhs, 4 at rome memorial, 3 outside the county.

148 have recovered that 10 more than yesterday.

Picente was very strong at his press cases for a total of 78.

<change > two people are hospitalized... 45 have recovered...thats five more than yesterday.

And in otsego county some good news, no new cases today...so we stay at 58 total.

<change > three people are hospitalized and 45 have recovered.

New york