Captain Tom is sent 125,000 cards from around the world ahead of 100th birthday

A school in Bedfordshire has been flooded with thousands of cards from well-wishers across the globe for Captain Tom Moore’s upcoming 100th birthday.

The Second World War veteran, widely known as Captain Tom, has raised more than £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

He has been praised around the world for his fundraising campaign and many have thanked him in the form of a birthday card.

Ahead of his landmark birthday on Thursday, more than 125,000 cards have been sent to Bedford School which his grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, attends.