Insurers can sue to collect in Obamacare dispute Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published now Insurers can sue to collect in Obamacare dispute The Supreme Court cleared the way for insurers to collect billions in Obamacare payments. Insurers had agreed to offer lower premiums to encourage participation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Insurers can sue to collect in Obamacare dispute INSURERS HAD AGREED TO OFFERLOWER PREMIUMS TO ENCOURAGEPARTICIPATION....AND THE LAWGUARANTEED PARTIALREIMBURSEMENT FOR ANY POTENTIALLOSSES IN THE HEALTHCAREEXCHANGES.BUT THE PAYMENTS NEVER CAMEAFTER REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESSDECLINED TO APPROPRIATE THEMONEY.ONE ESTIMATE INDICATES THE PAY-OUT WOULD BE AT LEAST TWELVEBILLION DOLLARS.AIR-B-N-B IS IMPLEMENTING NEW





