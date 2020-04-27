Manufacturer gets grant to product N95 masks

Companies across the state, includine one in utica, have received grant funding to help accelerate production of n95 masks.

Environmental composites in utica received 50 thousand dollars through the fuzehub grant.

They are creating an alternative material for n95 masks.

The company has been working on this effort for about four weeks now, and the covid-19 manufacturing grant will help them ramp up production.

The president of the company says the money will be used to create and test the material.

Stephen copperwheat president, environmental composites 7:09:06;15 "basically the 50 thousand is for testing sample materials, we have to work with our suppliers, we will be creating special materials for it, we may want to make some changes to the raw materials for their all special order and test them after to make sure we're on the right path to get them out there."

:29;12 the company isn't actually making the masks themselves.

Once they develop a viable alternative to the n95 masks, they will send out the material to be used.

Environmental composites is also working on material to make hospital gowns.

