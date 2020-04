Navy Pilots To Salute Frontline Responders On Tuesday Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published 15 hours ago Navy Pilots To Salute Frontline Responders On Tuesday A formation of Navy Blue Angels will honor officers by flying over the George Washington Bridge, pass over Newark and then on to Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports. 0

