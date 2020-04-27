New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469.

Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing Over the last few days, Ardern added that reported cases have been in the single digits.

According to Gizmodo, New Zealand will move to "level 3" of its lockdown phase this week.

At this mark, limited social interactions are allowed past one's personal household.

Certain businesses will also reopen for non-contact delivery or pickup.

As will construction companies and other types of work that can function without the threat of community spreading.

New Zealand will then stay there for two weeks before discussions begin whether or not to move to level 2.

Gizmodo adds that level 2 is when businesses such as gyms and hairdressers can reopen with safety rules.

Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing