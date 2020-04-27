Local group helps to get groceries to elderly in the community

As we've explained... covid-19 has hit the wabash valley's elderly population especially hard.

But one group out of lawrence county, illinois is hoping to help.

news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how some young volunteers are making a big impact.

"the lawrence county farm bureau has seen a surge in it's enrollment over the last year...now having over thirty kids participating.

Those kids are now switching gears to help the most vulnerable in the county."

The bureau has set up grocery delievery for anyone in the county.

While anyone can use it...the group hopes to target the elderly population in the county.

Volunteers range from eighteen to thirty five years old.

Here's how it works: once they get a list..

The volunteers go shopping.

Then..

They get in contact with the individual to arrange a porch delivery.

All making sure that there is no contact between the volunteer and the person who is getting the groceries.

I had the chance to speak with cody aldrich.

He says he is glad to help out.

"to watch those people, even if they're waving out through their window at us, you know just how greatful they are.

I mean it's a fulfilling opportunity that a lot of people don't get to experience and i am very greatful for it."

if you're in need of help we've put the farm bureau's contact information on our website at wthitv.com, just click on this story.

Working from home in vincennes, gary brian news 10.

