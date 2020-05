Mike Adams joins Brandon as they look back at a recent gobbler hunt for his Paw Paw's birthday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Southern Woods and Waters: Father Daughter turkey hunt p1



Brandon is joined by local hunting expert Randall Haley as they discuss a recent gobbler hunt with his daughter. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 13:25 Published 1 day ago Southern Woods and Waters: Father Daughter turkey hunt p4



Brandon is joined by local hunting expert Randall Haley as they discuss a recent gobbler hunt with his daughter. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:19 Published 1 day ago