A Few Showers Tomorrow

TONIGHT.Tonight Partly cloudy, with alow around 40.
Northwest wind5 to 10 mph becoming lightafter midnight.
Tuesday Achance of showers, mainlyafter 2pm.
Mostly cloudy, witha high near 57.
Calm windbecoming southwest 5 to 7 mphin the afternoon.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
TuesdayNight A chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 48.
Light southeastwind.
Chance of precipitationis 40%.
Wednesday A chance ofshowers after 2pm.
Mostlycloudy, with a high near 67.Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph,with gusts as high as 24 mph.Chance of precipitation is30%.
Wednesday Night A chanceof showers and thunderstorms,then showers and possibly athunderstorm after 8pm.
Lowaround 57.
Chance ofprecipitation is 80%.
ThursdayShowers.
High near 66.
Chanceof precipitation is 100%.Thursday Night A chance ofshowers.
Mostly cloudy, with alow around 50.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.
FridayShowers likely.
Partly sunny,with a high near 62.
Chance ofprecipitation is 70%.
FridayNight Partly cloudy, with alow around 48.
Saturday Mostlysunny, with a high near 68.Saturday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 52.
SundayPartly sunny, with a high near73.
Sunday Night A chance ofshowers.
Mostly cloudy, with alow around 53.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
Monday Achance of showers.
Monday Achance of showers.
Mostlysunny, with a high near 69.