The first business reopenings will require safe practices including limiting the number of people allowed into stores, movie theaters and malls to 25% of their licensed capacity, Abbott said on Monday (April 27).

A second phase of openings could begin two weeks later.

"We will open in a way that uses safe standards, safe standards for businesses, for their employees, as well as for their customers.

Standards based upon data and on doctors," said Abbott, citing the use of capacity limits that match those now in use at grocery and home improvement stores in the state.