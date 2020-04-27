Manufacturer's pledge

Reopen... a local company wants to make sure its done safely and responsibly.

Indium corporations in utica is setting an example by signing a pledge.

News channel 2's caitlin irla explains.

Indium coporartion in utica is considered an essential business... the president and c- o-o of the company says it's a responsibility and a privilege to be able to stay open during this unprecedented time.

.

None .

None "when you look at for example a ventilator, its controlled by a circuit board, we make materials&" but they have made a lot of changes.

Only employees are allowed in the building, they have to wear a mask and get a temperature check& these protocols were put in place and the company joined 16 other central new york manufacturers to take a pledge to keep their employees safe and keep factories running.

"the pledge is really a process.

We are sharing ideas, document ideas, sign, execute, and do a review process with someone in our cohort to make sure we're doing what we need to be doing."

The pledge consists of a set of guidelines for companies to follow.

"that set of activities included cite control, enhanced hygiene, better social distancing, working from home where ever possible and we also did an emergency response to make sure we're ready to protect that individual and the rest of the factory and then also enhanced communication.

So those are the elements that ended up becoming the pledge but came from all the companies sharing their best practices."

Berntson believes that these steps can help other manufacturing company once they are able to re-open.

"we are fortunate that we're essential but the practices we put in place are necessary for all manufactures to mitigate any transmission on cite."

For more information on this pledge and how you can be apart of this initiative... head to our website wktv.com in utica, caitlin irla news channel 2.

> four