nurses get gift cards

REVEREND SHIRLEY HARRINGTON SAYSSHEWAS WONDERING WHAT SHE COULD DOTO HELPDURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.SHE SAYS THE LORD LAID IT ON HERHEART TO TAKETHE MONEY SHE WOULD USE FORRESTAURANTSAND OTHER THINGS AND SEND SOMENURSES TODINNER.

AND SO I CALLED MY FRIENDS WITTHE ELISAH PILLAR RN ASSOCIATIONCAUSE I SPOKE TO THEM INFEBRUAAND THEY WERE SUCH A GREATGROUP, I SAID HOW MANYREGISTERNURSES YOU HAVE THAT AREWORKING, WHO ARE ON THEFRONTLINES, CAN WE DO SOMETHINGTO JUST CHEER THEM AND TO GIVETHEM A LITTLE ENCOURAGEMENT.HARRIGNTON SAYS THIS IS JUST HERWAY OFSAYING THANK YOU TO A FEW THENURSES FOR ALL THEY DO