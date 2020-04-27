'Groundhog Day everyday' Australian son documents living with dementia mum

In this video, Jason van Genderen's mother, Hendrika (87), reminds him over and over about the two things she wants to have that morning in Forresters Beach, Australia.

Harrowing and heartbreaking all in the same breath, the video filmed on Sunday (April 26) it beautifully illustrates the power of family love.

"Most people's Sundays are for relaxation [...] Not for this Aussie family," van Genderen said.

"Every Sunday plays on repeat when you've got your mother - living with Alzheimer's disease - in your care.

Understanding.

Empathy.

Patience."