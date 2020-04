Search underway at rez for missing boater

FATHER MISSING AT THE RESERVOIR.FAMILY MEMBERS TOLD RESCUERSJUSTINPERKINS JUMPED INTO THE WATERSUNDAY TOHELP HIS 5-YEAR-OLD SON.

THEYADD THE SONWAS WEARING A LIFE JACKET ANDJUSTINDIDN'T GRAB ONE BEFORE JUMPINGINTOTHE WATER.THE SON MADE IT TO THE BOATSAFELY... BUJUSTIN DIDN'T.BOAT DOCKS ARE CLOSED OFF ASCREWCONTINUE TO SEARCH....FIRE OFFICIALS SAY THEY FACEDSOMECHALLENGES DURING THE HOURS LONGSEARCH "IT'S A MOVING BODY OF WATERTHAT HAS A LOT OF WIND CURREAND EVERYTHING ELSE THAT HELPSIT MOVE ALONG AND UNDERCURRENT ALSO.

SO THE BODY'SMOVING SO WE HAVE TO KEEP UPWITH WHERE THE BODY MOVES TOO."FRIENDS SAY PERKINS AND HIS WIFEHAVECHILDREN... 11 AND YOUNGER...