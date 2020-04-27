Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend Trailer

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs.

The Reverend - Interactive Special Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Kimmy sets off on her biggest adventure yet.

Three states!

Explosions!

A dancing hamburger!

And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes.

It's an interactive Kimmy special!

Kimmy's getting married, but first, she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot.

It's your move: What should she do next?

Directed by Claire Scanlon starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Daniel Radcliffe, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Jon Hamm, Lauren Adams release date May 12, 2020 (on Netflix)