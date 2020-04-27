Global  

AKA Jane Roe Documentary Movie

AKA Jane Roe Documentary Movie Trailer - FX - Plot synopsis: AKA Jane Roe is a portrait of Norma McCorvey, the "Jane Roe" whose unwanted pregnancy led to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, Roe v.

Wade.

Considered too divisive and unpredictable by many in the pro-choice movement, McCorvey stunned the world in 1995 when she switched sides to crusade against her own case, as an anti-abortion firebrand.

Directed by Nick Sweeney release date May 22, 2020 (on FX; next day FX on Hulu)

