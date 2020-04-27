Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle

Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle

Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle

Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle - Synopsis: Penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve will follow these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw Release date: April 12, 2020 (on BBC America and AMC)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this