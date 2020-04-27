Killing Eve Season 3 Clip Eve Birthday Present From Villanelle - Synopsis: Penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve will follow these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw Release date: April 12, 2020 (on BBC America and AMC)