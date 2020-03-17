Batwoman 1x18 - If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You - Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s
Batwoman 1x18 "If You Believe In Me, I'll Believe In You" Season 1 Episode 18 Extended Promo trailer HD - WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

– Batwoman (Ruby Rose) enlists Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) for an undercover mission to recover one of the most important items from her cousin’s arsenal.

While Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues developing her devious plans within Arkham’s walls, she gets an unexpected visit from Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) who needs her help.

Meanwhile, Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to prove herself to Kate.

As Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets closer to a co-worker, Kate reunites with an old flame.

James Bamford directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#118).

Original airdate 5/3/2020.

