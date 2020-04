Edwards Greenhouse adapting to COVID-19 Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Edwards Greenhouse adapting to COVID-19 Are you itching to get your green thumb a little dirty while supporting a small business? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Edwards Greenhouse adapting to COVID-19 OPEN SEGMENT....WE'RE SHOWING YOUHOW TO GET YOURGREEN THUMB ALITTLE DIRTY WHILESUPPORTING A SMALLBUSINESS.MOSTGREENHOUSES ANDPLANT NURSERIESARE FINDING PEOPLESHOWING ARENEWED INTERESTIN GARDENING ANDEDIBLELANDSCAPING.BOISE'S EDWARDSGREENHOUSE HASBEEN A FIXTURE INTHE NORTHENDSINCE NINETEENTHIRTY... THAT'SNINETY YEARS.BUT EVEN ANINSTITUTION LIKEEDWARDS HAS HADTO MAKE CHANGESTO KEEP EMPLOYEESAND THE PUBLICSAFE.THE NURSERY LIMITSA STRICT TWENTYFIVE CUSTOMERS ATANY ONE TIME ANDHAS A ONE CART INONE CART OUTSYSTEM IN PLACERIGHT NOW.HOURS ARE CUTBACK AND DOORSARE ONLY OPENFROM TUESDAYSTHROUGH SATURDAY.CUSTOMERSSHOULD EXPECT ASHORT WAIT... ANDEVERYONE IS ASKEDTO WEAR SOME SORTOF FACE MASK





You Might Like

Tweets about this