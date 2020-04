Business Owners Taking On New Responsibilities

TO REOPEN SOME BUSINESSESAFTER GOVEROR STITTANOUNCED HISLAN TO REOPENTHE STATE2 WORKS FOR YOU'S VINCENTHILL... SHOWS US HOWBUSINESS OWNERS THERE... ARETAKING ON A NEWRESPONSIBILITY WHEN ITCOMESTO SERVING CUSTOMERS.I TALKED TO A HAIRDRESSERAND A RESTAURANT OWNER ABOUTSTEPS THEYARE TAKING TO KEEP THEIRCUSTOMERS HEALTHY.

AND THEYOR ON WY HE DECIDED TOREOPEN AS QUICKLY AS HE DID.HAIRDRESSERMELODY BARNESRE-OPENED HER DOS FRIDAY.NOW NOT ONLY IS SHERESPONSIBE F HER CLIENTSLOOK .BUT ALSO THEIR HEALTHAND WELL BEING.

BARNES USESA TOUCHLES INFRAREDTHERMOMETER TO CHECK EIRTEMPERAURES.

ALLCUSTOMERS MUST WEAR MASK.ANYON WITH AN ELEVATEDTEMPERATURE OR SHOWING SIGNSOF BEING SICK WILL NOT BELLOWED N.

THE OWNER OF50'S DER SAYSHE AMETHING.

RYAN HAMCOU ANS TORE-OPEN ON MAY 1ST AND ISMEETING WITH STAFF TO MAKERE HIS DOORS OPEN ONTIME.

