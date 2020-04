Trash cans are full and landfill lines are longer

LIKE A GOOD TIME TO DO SOMESPRING CLEANING BUT IF YOU AREHEADED TO THE LANDFILL THEREARE THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOWCURBSIDE PICKUP VOLUME IS UP13 PERCENT IN TUCSON& ANDLINES TO THE LANDFILL ARELONGER THAN NORMAL.

PAT TAPIATUCSON ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES3:51-3:59 ON A NORMAL DAY WEWILL AVERAGE SIX TO 7 HUNDREDCUSTOMERS, WE NOW ARE HAVINGOVER 1,000 DEPUTY DIRECTOR OFTUCSON ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICESPAT TAPIA SAYS THE INCREASE ISBECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE MORE TIMEFOR SPRING CLEANING AND YARDWORK.

PAT TAPIA TUCSONENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES 3:10-21WITH THEIR PICK UP TRUCKS,TRAILERS, HAULING LANDSCAPEDEBRIS, A LOT OF THEM CLEARINGOUT THEIR STORAGE SHEDS.

TAPIASAYS THERE HAVE BEEN A LOT OFCHANGES AT THE LANDFILL IN THEWAKE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.EMPLOYEES ARE PROTECTED BYPLEXIGLASS AND GLOVES, ANDTHEY ARE NO LONGER TAKINGCASH.

PAT TAPIA TUCSONENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES 5:33-39WEVE ACTUALLY MOUNTED THECARD SYSTEM SO THEY NO LONGERHAVE TO GRAB THE CREDIT CARD.TAPIA WANTS TO REMIND PEOPLETO BAG THEIR TRASH AND NOTDUMP HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUSWASTE.

PAT TAPIA TUCSONENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES7:51-8:04 AEROSOL CANS, PAINTHOLD ON TO THOSE UNTIL WE GETTHE HHW PROGRAM RUNNING AGAIN.FLORESCENT LIGHTS DONT THROWTHOSE IN THE GARBAGE AS WELL.HE ALSO ASKS TO KEEP SOCIALDISTANCING IN MIND AND TAKE ASFEW TRIPS TO THE LANDFILL ASPOSSIBLE.

PAT TAPIA TUCSONENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES 6:30-38WE UNDERSTAND ITS A TIME TOCLEAN UP SINCE THEY HAVE TIMEWE ONLY ASK THEY LIMIT TRIPS.BRIAN BRENNAN KGUN 9 ON YOURSIDE.