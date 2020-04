9-1-1 3x17 "Powerless" Promo trailer HD with guest star Connie Britton - The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck.

Meanwhile, Athena's investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy in the all-new “Powerless” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 4th on FOX.