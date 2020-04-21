Trump Asks Governors To Reopen Schools

Global  

President Donald Trump sounded eager to get schools opened soon during a phone call with governors.

"The young children have done very well in this disaster that we've all gone through, so a lot of people are thinking about the school openings." His comments have painted a rosy picture of his administration's response to the coronavirus.

Trump listened to governors' needs by asking them to dial "hashtag two" to speak up during the call.

He is urging governors to look at re-opening their states' public school systems as early as possible.

Trump praised them for their work and promised that improved testing capabilities were on their way.

He also lambasted the media for what he called unfair coverage of him, says Business Insider.

