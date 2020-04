COVID-19 CSI Financial Impact

JOINING USTONIGHT...THE FINANCIALSITUATION DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC FORBUSINESSES ANDSCHOOLS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY ISVERY UNCERTAIN.MANY UNIVERSITIESARE FACING DIRESTRAITS HAVING TOREFUND STUDENTTUITION ANDHOUSING COSTS ANDSHUT DOWN INPERSON LEARNING.BUT AS IDAHO NEWSSIX REPORTER ALEXGRANT FOUND OUTTWIN FALL'SCOLLEGE OFSOUTHERN IDAHO ISBUCKING THETREND... SO FAR.THE COLLEGE OFSOUTHERN IDAHOREMAINS QUIET ASTHE PANDEMIC HASFORCED THE SCHOOLTO SHUT DOWN ANDGO ONLINE.

DESPITETHE CONCERN OFSTAFF ANDSTUDENTSWELLBEING, THEUNIVERSITY MUSTALSO WORRY ABOUTITS FINANCIALSITUATION.HOWEVER, IT IS NOTAS BAD AS SOME MAYTHINK."CSI IS ACTUALLYFINANCIALLY STABLE,WE ARE LOOKINGEVERY SINGLE DAYANALYZING BUDGETSTRYING TO FIGUREOUT HOW WE CANCONTINUE SAVINGMONEY."THE UNIVERSITY ISBEING ABLE TOSUSTAIN ITSELFUNLIKE LARGERUNIVERSITIESBECAUSE IT IS NOT ASDEPENDENT ONATHLETIC REVENUEFROM GAMES ANDBIG EVENTS.

CSI ALSORELIES LESS ONDORM REVENUEBECAUSE IT ISPRIMARILY ACOMMUTER SCHOOL,YET THE SCHOOL ISSTILL TAKINGPRECAUTIONS JUSTIN CASE."WE'RE ALWAYSPREPARING,PLANNING WE DOHAVE AN EMERGENCYTEAM THAT WORKSON BUDGETING ANDEMPLOYEE ISSUES,WE MEET EVERYSINGLE DAY."TUITION IS AN AREA INWHICH PEOPLE AREUNDERSTANDABLYWORRIED ABOUT.THE SCHOOLCONFIRMED THATTUITION IS GOING TOREMAIN THE SAMEFOR THIS ACADEMICYEAR AND FOR NEXTSEMESTER FINANCIALAID ALSO WILL MOSTLIKELY NOT BEAFFECTED."FEDERAL FINANCIALAID IS STILL IN PLACE,STUDENTS WILL BEELIGIBLE THISSUMMER AND FALLJUST LIKE NORMALTHAT HASN'T BEENTAKEN AWAY ORCHANGED AT THISPOINT."PROFESSORS ANDOTHER STAFF MAY BENERVOUS ABOUTWHAT FUTURE MAYBRING AS THESITUATION IS EVERCHANGING, WHILELAYOFFS ARE APOSSIBILITYFURTHER DOWN THELINE THE SCHOOL ISANALYZING WHAT THEBEST DECISIONS ARE."IS IT ESSENTIAL, DOTHOSE PEOPLE HAVEWORK RIGHT NOW, ISTHE JOB THEY'REDOING FOR THECOLLEGE STILL INPROGRESS.

AS WEANALYZE THOSE,DEPARTMENT CHAIRSAND SUPERVISORSHAVE BEEN ASKED TOREALLY EVALUATETHOSE POSITIONS."THE UNIVERSITY ISHOPING TO OPENBACK UP AS THEYSOON AS THEY CANFOR THE SUMMERCLASSES.

FOR IDAHONEWS SIX I'M ALEXGRANT.