Nick Tiano Signs With Houston

Former mocs quarterback nick tiano has signed a free agent contract with the houston texans.
Of course the texans quarterback roster includes deshaun watson as well as former alabama quarterback a-j mccarron.
Tiano transferred to chattanooga from mississippi state in 20-17.
During his senior year last season with the mocs, tiano threw for over 22-hundred yards with 14 touchdowns.
He was also named the m-v-p of the n-f-l-p-a collegiate bowl game at the rose bowl in pasadena last january.
Now he's hoping his pro career comes up roses in houston.
Tiano:"i couldn't be more excited.
Obviously a life time dream.
Playing in the nfl.
I think it's a great fit for me.
Got a real chance to go in there and compete.
Try to make the team.
Couldn't be more excited."
Reporter:"what does there quarterback roster look like right now?"
Tiano:"yes they've got three guys on the roster right now.
My conversation with them is a i feel like it's a great opportunity to compete.
Try to make that team.
I think they plan to keep three on the active roster, so that's all you can ask for is to earn it and have a chance to play and earn a spot.
That's what i'll be gearing up to go do."
Former chattanooga mocs defensive