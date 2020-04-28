Nick Tiano Signs With Houston

Former mocs quarterback nick tiano has signed a free agent contract with the houston texans.

Of course the texans quarterback roster includes deshaun watson as well as former alabama quarterback a-j mccarron.

Tiano transferred to chattanooga from mississippi state in 20-17.

During his senior year last season with the mocs, tiano threw for over 22-hundred yards with 14 touchdowns.

He was also named the m-v-p of the n-f-l-p-a collegiate bowl game at the rose bowl in pasadena last january.

Now he's hoping his pro career comes up roses in houston.

Tiano:"i couldn't be more excited.

Obviously a life time dream.

Playing in the nfl.

I think it's a great fit for me.

Got a real chance to go in there and compete.

Try to make the team.

Couldn't be more excited."

Reporter:"what does there quarterback roster look like right now?"

Tiano:"yes they've got three guys on the roster right now.

My conversation with them is a i feel like it's a great opportunity to compete.

Try to make that team.

I think they plan to keep three on the active roster, so that's all you can ask for is to earn it and have a chance to play and earn a spot.

That's what i'll be gearing up to go do."

