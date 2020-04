WSJ: iPhone 12 production will be delayed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published now WSJ: iPhone 12 production will be delayed WSJ: Apple's iPhone 12 production will be delayed by about a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WSJ: iPhone 12 production will be delayed THAT'S ACCORDING TO.....THE WALL STREET JOURNAL.THE REPORT COMES....AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICCONTINUES TO AFFECT....CONSUMER DEMAND ANDMANUFACTURING....IN ASIA.APPLE PLANS TO RELEASE....-4- NEW EYE-PHONES THIS YEAR.TOMORROW..YOU CAN GET SOME FOOD...AND HELP A GOOD CAUSE AT THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this . RT @theapplehub: According to The Wall Street Journal, mass production of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will be delayed for about a month.… 12 minutes ago Wccftech RT @wccftechdotcom: 2020 iPhone 12 Launch Will Happen This Year, but Mass Production Reportedly Delayed by a Whole Month https://t.co/HjQU4… 21 minutes ago Apple Hub According to The Wall Street Journal, mass production of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will be delayed for about a… https://t.co/CKEqVSMkq2 53 minutes ago yuka RT @MacTrast: Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup is on track to launch later this year, but mass production of the devices will be delayed by around… 1 hour ago