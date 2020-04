Final season cut short for Monterey High track star

TO A.... SUDDEN END...WITH THE ....CORONA-VIRUS PANDEMIC...SHUTTINGDOWN...THE FINALSEASON OF ATHLETICS...FOR HIGH SCHOOLSENIORS.MONTEREY HIGH SCHOOL...SPRINTER...AZJANIMCGILL....IS ONE OF THOSEATHLETES.HE IS...A RECORD-BREAKING TRACKSTAR...FOR THETOREADORES...AND - HE WILL NEVERKNOW...WHAT HISSENIOR SEASON... COULDHAVE BEEN.###THE MEDALS...TROPHIES...AND RECORD-BREAKING RUNS...WERE ALL RIGHT THERE...ALL WITHIN REACH...OF MONTEREY HIGHTRACK STAR...AZJANIMCGILL ...WHEN SUDDENLY...HISHIGH SCHOOL CAREER ...ENDED.2:49 "I AM STILL IN SHOCK NOWTHATMY SEASON IS GONE." 2:52MCGILL ... ONE OF MANYSENIOR ATHLETES...SEEING THEIR SEASON...SHUT DOWN BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.THIS WAS SUPPOSED TOBE HIS YEAR.MCGILL...WAS FRESH OFFOF A TRIP TO STATE...HE ALREADY OWNS...SCHOOL RECORDS...INTHE 100 AND 200 METERS...ALONG WITH A SHARE...OF THE 4-BY-100 METER... RELAY RECORD.MCGILL WAS READY...TODO EVEN MORE DAMAGEAS A SENIOR...AND THEN...WHILEGETTING READY TO HEADOUT...TO ANOTHERTRACK MEET...AN EMAIL CAME IN.6:35 "IT SAID PARENTS WERE NOTGOING TO BE ALLOWED AT THE MEETBECAUSE OF COVID-19.SO OF COURSE, I AM MAD.

MY MOMHAS NEVER MISSED A MEET SO I WASUPSET...ALL MY TEAMMATES WEREUPSET.AND THEN WE GOT ANOTHER EMAILSAYING 'ITS DONE.

THE MEET ISCANCELED' 6:57WHAT THE TRACK STARDID NOT KNOW THEN.WAS THE ENTIRE SEASONWOULD BE CANCELED...AND HIS SENIOR SEASON...ALONG WITH SO MANYOTHERS'...WOULD COMETO AN ABRUPT END.14:22 "IN THE BACK OF MY MIND,IMHOPING THIS DOES NOT HAPPEN BUTTHIS IS BIGGER THAN TRACK,BASICALLY....AT THIS POINT, I HAVE TOWORRYABOUT MY FAMILY.

I HAVE TO WORRYABOUT MY FRIENDS." 14:45THERE WILL BE MORERACES FOR MCGILL.HE HAS BEEN OFFERED...A TRACK SCHOLARSHIP...TO CSU FULLERTON...AND HAS DREAMS OFRACING...IN THEOLYMPICS ONE DAY...BUT SAYS - HE WILLALWAYS HAVE A SOFTSPOT...FOR THE SENIORYEAR THAT WAS CUTSHORT.2:50 NOT JUST FOR ME, BUT A LOTOFPEOPLE THINK OF THEIR SENIORYEARAS THE YEAR TO SHOW OUT, WHATI'VEBEEN DOING THE LAST THREE YEARS,AND NOW I CAN SHOW IT AND IT'SJUSTTAKEN AWAY.I FEEL REALLY BAD FOR ALL THEATHLETES AROUND MONTEREY COUNTY3:13###AZKANI IS JUST ONE..OF THE AMAZINGSENIORS ...THAT WE AHIGHLIGHTING.YOU CAN READ MORE...SENIOR SHOUT OUTS...ONLINE AT ...KSBW DOTCOM...OR ON...THE KSBW NEWSAPP.

