People Are Hoarding Heartburn Medication Causing A Shortage

Trials are currently being conducted in New York on Famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid AC.

Researchers are investigating if the heartburn medication, in very large IV doses, could be a COVID-19 treatment.

According to Business Insider, researchers are quick to point out that there is no evidence yet that it is useful at all.

That lack of evidence, however, is not stopping people from hoarding the medication.

Walgreens, CVS, and on Amazon, have reported that most famotidine medications are in perilously low stock.

The famotidine that is being trialed is in much higher doses than available over the counter and is delivered intravenously.