The Baker and The Beauty S01E04 I Think She's Coming Out

The Baker and The Beauty 1x04 "I Think She's Coming Out" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo trailer HD - While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos amongst the family; meanwhile, Vanessa shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time on an all-new episode of ABC’s “The Baker and the Beauty,” airing Monday, May 4th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.