Roswell New Mexico S02E08 Say It Ain't So

Roswell, New Mexico 2x08 "Say It Ain't So" Season 2 Episode 8 Promo - JAMIE CLAYTON GUEST STARS - Despite promising Liz (Jeanine Mason) that he'll take things easy with his new heart, Max (Nathan Dean) sets out to find Cameron after learning that she's gone missing.

Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable.

Elsewhere, ready to move on, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) goes on a date with Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi), and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) makes a decision about her future.

Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Christopher Hollier (#208).

Original airdate 5/4/2020.

