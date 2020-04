Oshkosh pet groomer arrested for defying stay-at-home order

DOWN HER BUSINESSAFTER BEINGWARNED LAST WEEK.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK TALKED TO THEWOMAN AND POLICE...SHE HAS THE STORY.THE OWNER OF THEDOG DEPOT INOSHKOSH... TALKEDWITH US AFTERPOLICE SAID THEYARRESTED HER FORVIOLATING THESTATEWIDE ORDER."I WAS JUST A LITTLEUPSET, IT MADE ME ALITTLE ANGRYBECAUSE I'M NOTDOING ANYTHINGWRONG."LISA BINNING SAYSSHE WAS ARRESTEDIN THE MORNING..."AFTER I GOT OUT,WHICH I DIDN'T HAVETO PAY A BOND ORANYTHING, THEY JUSTLET ME GO AND I CAMEBACK TO WORK."IT ALL BEGAN LASTFRIDAY, WHENBINNING SAYS SHEOPENED HER PETGROOMING BUSINESSBACK UP...."AFTER THE APRIL 16THSTATEMENT THAT WASMADE ABOUT THENON-ESSSENTIALSERVICES AND STUFF IWAS LIKE OK WELL WEWILL WAIT UNTIL THEORGINAL DAY WHICH ISTHE 24TH S AND THAT'SWHEN WE'LL OPEN ."SHE SAYS THEY WERETAKINGPRECAUTIONS,WEARING MASKS ANDGLOVES, SOCIALDISTANCING, ANDPETS WERE BEINGDROPPED OFF ANDPICKED UP."THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT DECIDESWHICH BUSINESSESARE ESSENTIAL ORNON ESSENTIAL SOTHEY ADVISED US THISBUSINESS IS NOTESSENTIAL AND ITNEEDS TO BE CLOSED."OFFICER KATE MANNSAYS THAT'S WHEN ASARGENT WENT OVERAND WARNED BINNINGABOUT BEINGCOMPLIANT WITH THEGOVERNOR'S ORDER."SHE SAID THAT SHEWOULD NOT COMPLYWITH THE ORDER ANDTHAT SHE WAS GOINGTO REMAIN OPEN."OFFICER MANN SAYSTHEY TALKED WITHTHE DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICEAND THEN TOLDBINNING SHE WOULDBE CHARGED WITHVIOLATING THEORDER IF SHE DIDN'TCLOSE....MONDAYMORNING, MANN SAYSTHE BUSINESS WASSTILL OPEN ANDAFTER TALKING WITHTHE DA'S OFFICEAGAIN, POLICEARRESTED THEOWNER.BUT BINNING SAYS...SHE BELIEVES SHE'SDOING THE RIGHTTHING."I'M NOT HURTINGANYONE.

AND I'MKEEPING PEOPLESAFER THAN WHATTHEY WOULD BEGOING INTO A BIGSTORE OR SOEMTHINGLIKE THAT LIKE I SAIDWE'RE STAYING SIXFEET AWYA FROMPEOPLE, WE GOT THEGLOVES, WE GOT THEMASKS, WE'RE DOINGTHR RIGHT THINGHERE."AS FOR CHARGES,THE DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICESAYS AFTERGOVERNOR EVERSANNOUNCED PETGROOMERS BEINGABLE TO OPENWEDNESDAY WITHCERTAINRESTRICTIONS...BINNING WILL NOT FACECRIMINAL CHARGES.THE HEALTHDEPARTMENTRELEASED ASTATEMENT THATSAYS IN PART...BUSINESSES THATVIOLATE THAT ORDERARE EXERCISING ANUNFAIR COMPETITIVEADVANTAGE OVEROTHER BUSINESSESTHAT ARE FOLLOWINGTHE LAW ANDSUPPORTING THEHEALTH OF OURCOMMUNITY.IN OSHKOSH JULIANAFALK NBC 26.THE WINNEBAGOCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT DIDSUSPEND THEGROOMING SALON'SLICENSE.

THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYSTHE LICENSE WILL BEREINSTATEDWEDNESDAYMORNING AT THESTART OF THE NEWORDER.AND SPEAKING OFTHOSECHANGES...GOVERNO