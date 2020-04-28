New Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design in Crystal White Driving Video
This 2020 XC40 T5 features a 2.0L turbocharged direct-inject engine that makes 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.
It has an 8-speed Geartronic automatic transmission with start/stop.
Sports chassis with AWD.
19" R-Design alloy wheels and adjustable drive mode settings.
XC40 audio and technology is a 12.3" digital driver display, WiFi hotspot and 250W high-performance audio system w/ 8 speakers.