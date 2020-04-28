New Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design in Crystal White Driving Video Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:35s - Published now New Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design in Crystal White Driving Video This 2020 XC40 T5 features a 2.0L turbocharged direct-inject engine that makes 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. It has an 8-speed Geartronic automatic transmission with start/stop. Sports chassis with AWD. 19" R-Design alloy wheels and adjustable drive mode settings. XC40 audio and technology is a 12.3" digital driver display, WiFi hotspot and 250W high-performance audio system w/ 8 speakers. 0

