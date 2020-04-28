Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day

GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions.

On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including ex-servicemen and women, stood shoulder to shoulder in a park at Trafalgar Train Station in West Gippsland, Victoria calling for an end to the lockdown.

They claimed the government had gone "too far" in imposing rules on what the locals can do amid the pandemic, even going so far as to compare the government to Nazi Germany.

Some placards read 'what did our Anzacs die for?', 'locking up healthy people is tyranny' and 'give our jobs back.'

Many of the demonstrators served or were related to people who served for their country and frustrations grew from the inability to be able to honor them due to social distancing.

Ex-serviceman, Topher Field, the individual responsible for leading the event said the government's restrictions had taken freedom away from Australians.

He said in a live stream video of the protest, "Who would have thought in our own free country we would have to risk fines to gather and honor Anzac Day." Despite four police cars present, the protest continued for more than an hour.

A Victoria Police spokesperson told Australian outlet, 7NEWS that officers attended a demonstration but no infringements were issued.

She added, "However, investigations continue and police will be issuing fines to the organizers." Since the video went viral, the protestors have been slammed by many as disrespectful.

One woman wrote, "Actually shaking with rage over this right now.

While people all over the country were holding peaceful driveway vigils this morning, these absolute stains decided that the ANZACs apparently fought for their right to spread disease to small regional towns." Lastly, Victoria has imposed the harshest coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

On the spot fines of $1,652 have been given to anyone breaking coronavirus regulations which require people to stay inside unless leaving for work and education, exercise, food shopping, care reasons, and other extenuating circumstances.

