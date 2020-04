Why is Arizona behind other states in paying PUA benefits? Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:42s - Published 17 hours ago Why is Arizona behind other states in paying PUA benefits? Workers in Arizona are counting on money from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that is slated to start the week of May 12. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Arizona News Updates Arizona's public health spending is lower than most other states'. Here's what that means https://t.co/31NQ0JHR5C 3 hours ago Courtney Holmes Arizona is behind other states in setting up #PUA money for gig, part-time & self-employed workers. There are seve… https://t.co/wdDrmbB21P 5 hours ago Scubidoo RT @kurland23: Lack of investment by 25 years of GOP rule in AZ has left us un shaky ground. "Arizona's investment in public health... is l… 6 hours ago Allison Rodriguez Why is Arizona behind other states in paying PUA benefits? @CrtsNsession digging for answers. https://t.co/G0MWhV64Jy 8 hours ago Turn Blue RT @yvonnewingett: By @stephanieinnes: Arizona's public health spending is lower than most other states'. Here's what that means https://t.… 8 hours ago jaeA RT @KelliButlerAZ: We are all at risk in #AZ by state’s failure to adequately fund public health infrastructure. It’s easy to see when our… 17 hours ago Matthew Speer RT @azcentral: Arizona's public health spending is lower than most other states. Here's what that means https://t.co/2AuQCP3uM4 19 hours ago