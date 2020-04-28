Texas Mayor Apologizes For 'Lapse Of Judgement'

Mayor of Beaumont, Texas, Becky Ames, visited her local nail salon and now faces criticism.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is investigating to see if they violated the stay-at-home order.

According to Business Insider, Texas closed all nonessential businesses on April 2.

Ames said she didn’t get her nails done but was trying to remove a manicure set.

While she defended herself, she apologized for “lapse in judgment” and for using her privilege.