Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’

US President Donald Trump said he has a ‘very good idea’ about Kim Jong Un’s health.

However, Trump said that he couldn't talk about it.

Trump also said that if he weren't president, US would have gone to war against Kim.

Trump said, “Kim Jong Un?

I can't tell you exactly.

Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now.

I just wish him well.” Watch the full video for more.