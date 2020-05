Abhishek gives 1 lakh to Farah Khan's daughter's bid to save strays Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published on April 28, 2020 Abhishek gives 1 lakh to Farah Khan's daughter's bid to save strays Actor Abhishek Bachchan has contributed to the initiative of Farah Khan's daughter, to protect stray animals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 0

