Coming up on Coronation Street... Yasmeen faces the consequences of attacking evil Geoff.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Yasmeen's horror week



Coming up on Coronation Street... Yasmeen fights back against Geoff. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Coronation Street Soap Scoop! Asha's dramas get worse



Coming up on Coronation Street... Asha's devastating story continues, while Geoff turns Cathy against Yasmeen. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago