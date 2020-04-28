Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Watch: 2 sadhus murdered in Bulandshahr; Priyanka Gandhi calls for fair probe

Two sadhus were found murdered in a temple in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

An accused has been arrested who has reportedly confessed to the murder.

The local administration said that the man committed the murder while he was in a highly intoxicated state.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has called on UP CM Yogi Adityanath to conduct a fair probe into the incident and warned against politicising the gruesome murder.

