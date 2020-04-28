Global  

Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 28/04/2020

The UK will hold a minute of silence to honour key workers who have died and the government is also offering £60,000 to families of healthcare workers who lost their lives, a move that comes as calls for a public inquiry into the shortage of personal protective equipment mounts.

President Trump said he takes no responsibility for the misuse of disinfectants since he suggested they could help fight coronavirus, multiple cities in the US have reported a spike in calls to poison control centres.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the pandemic is “far from over” as concerns grow over rising cases in Africa, Latin America, Easten Europe and parts of Asia.

In some positive news a laboratory at Oxford University is taking the lead in a global race for a vaccine saying the first dose could be ready as early as September.

And a former professional rugby player who is quadriplegic scaled the equivalent height of Mount Everest - on his parents stairs.

Ed Jackson raised over $50,000 for Britain’s National Health Service by climbing 5,566 flights of stairs in four days.

