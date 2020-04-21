Niti Aayog building sealed after employee tests COVID-19 positive | Oneindia News

Global  

2 sadhus killed at UP temple by man they blamed for theft, cops say no communal angle; Niti Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after employee tests positive; Labourers in Surat rebel against working amid lockdown, again demand to be sent home; Home Ministry issues guidelines for home quarantine for patients with mild symptoms; Tokyo Olympics may have to be cancelled if pandemic is still athreat next year and more news #IndiaCoronavirus #CoronavirusPandemic

