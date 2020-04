Senior Shout Outs: Wesford Academy, Brockton, Cardinal Spellman Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 hour ago shout 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Senior Shout Outs: Wesford Academy, Brockton, Cardinal Spellman ANTOINETTE: WITH GRADUATIONCEREMONIES ON HOLD, WE WANTED TOGIVE SOME DESERVING SENIORS ASHOUT OUT.STARTING WITH JOE KLOSTERMANNFROM WESTFORD ACADEMY.JOE IS AN HONOR ROLL STUDENT,CAPTAIN OF THE VARSITY CREW TEAMAND AN EAGLE SCOUT.DOUG: A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TONATHAN VEIGA AS HE GRADUATESFROM BROCKTON HIGH.NATHAN PLAYED THE TRUMPET IN THEMARCHING AND ADVANCE CONCERTBAND.HE’S HEADED TO UMASS-LOWELL INTHE HONORS PROGRAM FOR CIVILENGINEERING.HE IS A SNAPPY DRESSER.ANTOINETTE: AND FINALLY,CONGRATULATIONS TO MARIAH HARRISFROM STOUGHTON.SHE’S GRADUATING FROM CARDINALSPELLMAN HIGH AS A MEMBER OF THENATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY ANDCAPTAIN OF THE VARSITYBASKETBALL TEAM.MARIAH WAS RECRUITED BY CLARKUNIVERSITY TO PLAY FOR THEIRTEAM, AND STUDY PSYCHOLOGY.WE’LL KEEP SHARING AS MANYSHOUTOUTS AS WE CAN





You Might Like

Tweets about this