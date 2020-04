Firefighters battle blaze as three luxury yachts catch fire in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:40s - Published 7 hours ago Firefighters battle blaze as three luxury yachts catch fire in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour Firefighters battle to extinguish blaze after three luxury boats caught fire in Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, on Tuesday (April 28). The fire took place in the Kwun Tong Typhoon shelter. According to local media, no causalities have been reported so far.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this SFBay.ca Oakland firefighters were out at the scene of a three-story house fire Sunday between Montclair and Glen Highlands.… https://t.co/q6xyD6BiE5 2 days ago tartanroots RT @STVNews: Firefighters are continuing to battle a devastating forest and moorland blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon. https://t.… 2 days ago STV News Firefighters are continuing to battle a devastating forest and moorland blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/CxZGKSynEA 2 days ago Firehouse News #Firefighters from multiple companies responded to a blaze that erupted at a restaurant at the Dewey Beach lighthou… https://t.co/GbJF6vYtSh 4 days ago Driving Wars RT @cjocfm: The blaze started just on the edge of the par 3 Bridge Valley Golf Course. Firefighters were called to the scene around 2:00 pm… 1 week ago CJOC 94.1 Juice FM The blaze started just on the edge of the par 3 Bridge Valley Golf Course. Firefighters were called to the scene ar… https://t.co/hsYeRTKtsG 1 week ago