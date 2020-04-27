South Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus
North Korean leader Kim's absence from public ceremonies on the birth anniversary of his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il Sung, was unprecedented, and he has not been seen in public since.
South Korea's minister for North Korean affairs said on Tuesday Kim may have missed the holiday due to concerns over the coronavirus, not because he is ill.