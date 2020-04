This climber in Grindleford, UK completed the ultimate "floor is lava" challenge during the COVID-19 lockdown by climbing through his house and onto the shed roof without touching the floor.

After waking up, the boy climbs out his bedroom window to the kitchen downstairs where he then hops from table to table.

Making it outside, the climber then scales the garden wall where he then runs along it onto the shed roof where he enjoys a bowl of cereal.