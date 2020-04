CDC Recommends Extending Social Distancing to Pets After Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 hours ago CDC Recommends Extending Social Distancing to Pets After Cats Test Positive for COVID-19 The CDC is recommending that families extend social distancing guidelines to their pets until more is known about how COVID-19 affects animals, after two cats test positive for the virus in the U.S. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.